Akre Capital Management Decreased Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $76.35 Million; Banner (BANR) Stock Value Declined While Tradewinds Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25 million, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $172.68. About 41,713 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 39,848 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co LP Del by 101,500 shares to 12.75 million shares, valued at $299.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

