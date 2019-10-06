Akre Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $55.51 Million; As Polaris Inds (PII) Market Valuation Declined, Camelot Portfolios Has Boosted by $637,637 Its Stake

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 319,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 136,400 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77M, down from 455,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $186.56. About 37,240 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 7,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 20,717 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 13,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 396,128 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q NET INCOME 686.1M RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,223 shares to 2,109 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF) by 32,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,502 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PII shares while 109 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 3.73% less from 47.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1,664 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company has 867 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 245 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 539 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 328,414 shares. 5.73 million were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 10,116 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 4,767 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Jlb & Associates owns 67,389 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company reported 50,448 shares. Jnba Advisors owns 650 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Natixis holds 22,089 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

