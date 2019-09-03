Akre Capital Management Decreased Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $76.35 Million; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.25 Million

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 46,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 474,749 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 428,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 37.20 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY CET1 RATIO UNDER BASEL 3 STANDARDIZED APPROACH 11.4 PCT; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25 million, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 45,984 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.11% or 25,619 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 393,163 shares. Baldwin Invest Limited Com reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Of Virginia Va has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Wealth Advsr reported 53,059 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wms Limited Co accumulated 18,035 shares. Smith Moore & has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,735 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability holds 0.67% or 1.10 million shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 25,025 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 15.60 million shares. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation owns 101,788 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Farmers Tru owns 10,938 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 8.65M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Continental Advisors Limited Liability reported 2.04% stake.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 30,583 shares to 97,451 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 119,400 shares to 7.19 million shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.