Akre Capital Management Decreased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding; China XD Plastics Co LTD Has 0.3 Sentiment

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) stake by 49.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Akre Capital Management Llc holds 455,447 shares with $79.25M value, down from 894,216 last quarter. Enstar Group Limited now has $3.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $180.51. About 18,244 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

China XD Plastics Co LTD (CXDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.10, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 funds increased and opened new positions, while 10 reduced and sold stakes in China XD Plastics Co LTD. The funds in our database now own: 2.02 million shares, down from 2.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding China XD Plastics Co LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 208 shares traded. China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) has declined 42.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CXDC News: 15/03/2018 China XD Plastics 4Q EPS 56c; 15/03/2018 – China XD Plastics Sees 2018 Income $90 Million-$110 Million Excluding Effect of Repatriation Tax; 15/03/2018 – CHINA XD PLASTICS CO LTD – FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE OF $90-$110 MLN IN NET INCOME; 15/03/2018 – CHINA XD PLASTICS CO LTD – GROSS MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STABLE AS COMPARED TO THAT OF FISCAL 2017; 15/03/2018 – China XD Plastics 4Q Net $31.6M; 10/05/2018 – China XD Plastics Backs FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.4B; 15/03/2018 – China XD Plastics Sees 2018 Rev $1.4B; 04/04/2018 – CHINA XD ELECTRIC 601179.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 20.3 PCT Y/Y AT 898.6 MLN YUAN; 15/03/2018 – Correct: China XD Plastics 4Q Rev $427.6M; 10/05/2018 – China XD Plastics 1Q Rev $310.5M

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in China XD Plastics Company Limited for 358,300 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 797,413 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 95,057 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,293 shares.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of plastics primarily for automotive applications in China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $106.99 million. The Company’s plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts. It has a 1.91 P/E ratio. The firm also offers engineered plastics and environment-friendly plastics for use in oilfield equipment, mining equipment, vessel propulsion systems, and power station equipment.