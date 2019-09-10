Akre Capital Management Decreased Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Stake By $1.27 Million; Needham Investment Management Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 8.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 25,500 shares with $9.73M value, down from 28,000 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $208.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $10.64 during the last trading session, reaching $369.42. About 4.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video)

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) stake by 13.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL)’s stock declined 0.95%. The Akre Capital Management Llc holds 56,694 shares with $7.94 million value, down from 65,848 last quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Grou now has $467.86M valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 13,493 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) stake by 109,400 shares to 140,000 valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 33,000 shares and now owns 175,000 shares. Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $500 highest and $300 lowest target. $426.23’s average target is 15.38% above currents $369.42 stock price. Boeing had 24 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 14. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 39.64 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Capital Limited Liability invested in 701 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 47,002 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 0.9% or 8,438 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc World Mkts has 245,212 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 36,810 shares. Lsv Asset owns 36,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First United Bancshares Tru holds 822 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 3,224 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.39% or 4,692 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 0.39% or 136,285 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ghp Invest Advisors Inc has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 986 shares. Kentucky-based Community Trust And has invested 2.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kingfisher Limited, North Carolina-based fund reported 675 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 4,940 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 190,104 shares. Amica Retiree Medical invested 0.61% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 10,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 49 shares. American Gp Inc has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Osmium Prtnrs Limited Company reported 1.88% stake. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 41 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm Ny has 0.03% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 9,839 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 250 are held by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 121,733 shares.