Akre Capital Management Cut Its Position in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) as Stock Price Declined; Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $3.75 Million as Valuation Declined

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 37,156 shares traded or 93.68% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 692.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 312,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 357,772 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 45,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 882,353 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 174,184 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $531.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 134,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,726 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 119,400 shares to 7.19 million shares, valued at $1.42 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.