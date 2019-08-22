Akre Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in American Tower New (AMT); Family Management Has Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $227.38. About 1.21 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 1.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Commerce Of America reported 1,272 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 398,771 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Ltd stated it has 3,613 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,200 shares. Family Capital Trust invested 2.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning owns 292 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 224,282 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.42% or 104,824 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Limited Com invested 1.89% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Massachusetts Fincl Service Com Ma holds 0.48% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5.73 million shares. 2,500 are owned by Fca Corporation Tx. Broad Run Inv Management Limited Liability Com owns 11.58% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.33 million shares. Sandler Mgmt has 2,900 shares. Jnba Advsr invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Welltower Boosts Position With Growth In New Sectors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods Signs Lease for 98000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OTC:SVSN Moves to OTCMarkets Current Pink Tier — Two Distinguished Hemp Industry Veterans Join StereoVision’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 43,931 shares to 85,726 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 23,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.