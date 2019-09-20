Akre Capital Management Boosted Its Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holding; United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Shareholder Davis Selected Advisers Cut Position by $9.14 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 272,434 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 70,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 8.21 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 billion, down from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,740 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 1.92M shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 174,133 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 57,496 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% or 3,499 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. White Pine holds 207,785 shares. 13,719 are owned by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fort Point Capital Prtn Lc holds 0.56% or 115,924 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 12,481 shares. Sit Assoc has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Boston Prtnrs invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 2.40M shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. Shares for $11,095 were bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. 1,500 shares were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A, worth $17,171. Mills David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500. $61,150 worth of stock was bought by Cates Susan E. on Wednesday, August 21.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 364,769 shares to 15.88 million shares, valued at $713.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,116 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 956 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Financial Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 230 shares. Howe Rusling reported 2,835 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Limited Co holds 0.18% or 9,009 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma reported 0.78% stake. Schnieders Cap Management has 0.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Zwj Counsel Incorporated reported 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.27% or 40,700 shares in its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 116,759 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 3,281 shares. Dearborn Limited Com reported 1.54% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Murphy Management owns 71,245 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Liability accumulated 18,777 shares or 0% of the stock.