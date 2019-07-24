Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 159.73 N/A -1.09 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Westell Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 16.8 while its Current Ratio is 16.8. Meanwhile, Westell Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Westell Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.2% of Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% are Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Westell Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94% Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Westell Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Westell Technologies Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.