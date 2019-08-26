Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI)

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 174.08 N/A -1.19 0.00 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.52% of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats Internet Initiative Japan Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.