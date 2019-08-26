Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

This is a contrast between Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 172.70 N/A -1.19 0.00 EXFO Inc. 4 0.71 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akoustis Technologies Inc. and EXFO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. EXFO Inc. has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. are 12.8 and 12.7 respectively. Its competitor EXFO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Akoustis Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EXFO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares and 26.9% of EXFO Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, EXFO Inc. has 61.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than EXFO Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors EXFO Inc. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.