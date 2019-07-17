Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) Reaches $5.47 After 5.00% Down Move; Waterstone Financial (WSBF)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

The stock of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 462,653 shares traded. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has risen 11.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical AKTS News: 12/03/2018 – Akoustis Announces Industry’s First Commercial 5.2 GHz BAW RF Filter; 10/05/2018 – AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $15 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.5% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 10/05/2018 – Akoustis Announces Pricing of $15 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Secured Notes; 09/04/2018 – Akoustis Expands Commercial Product Portfolio with New 3.8 GHz BAW RF Filter; 11/05/2018 – Akoustis Announces New Tier-One Mobile Infrastructure OEM Customer and Purchase Orders for RF Filters; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akoustis Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKTS); 06/03/2018 Akoustis Announces Major Milestone by Freezing Its First Generation Single Crystal BAW Manufacturing ProcessThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $164.41 million company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $5.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AKTS worth $8.22 million less.

Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 36 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 43 sold and reduced their stock positions in Waterstone Financial Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 15.81 million shares, down from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Waterstone Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 36 Increased: 24 New Position: 12.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 6.97% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. for 520,737 shares. Stadium Capital Management Llc owns 400,263 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 2.04% invested in the company for 999,246 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 173,000 shares.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to clients in southeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $468.98 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. It has a 15.22 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking services and products, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 32,678 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. The company has market cap of $164.41 million. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things.

Analysts await Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings on August, 9. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Akoustis Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% EPS growth.