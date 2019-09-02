Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Comparing side by side

Both Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 195.32 N/A -1.19 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 43 0.65 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Plantronics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5%

Volatility and Risk

Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Plantronics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. Its rival Plantronics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Plantronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Plantronics Inc. has an average price target of $84, with potential upside of 170.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of Plantronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Plantronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Plantronics Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.