Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Comparing side by side

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 221.81 N/A -1.19 0.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Demonstrates Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.7. Competitively, Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 77.2 and has 77.2 Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.4% and 97.1%. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.9%. Comparatively, 0.81% are Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. has 17.1% stronger performance while Loral Space & Communications Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.