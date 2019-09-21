Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 181.23 N/A -1.19 0.00 Ciena Corporation 40 1.73 N/A 1.28 35.33

Table 1 demonstrates Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Ciena Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Ciena Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ciena Corporation has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ciena Corporation are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ciena Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Ciena Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ciena Corporation 0 2 9 2.82

Competitively Ciena Corporation has an average price target of $49, with potential upside of 23.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Ciena Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.4% and 96.5% respectively. 12.9% are Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Ciena Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ciena Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ciena Corporation beats Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.