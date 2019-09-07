Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) Comparison side by side

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 215.05 N/A -1.19 0.00 Boxlight Corporation 3 0.60 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Boxlight Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.5% -46.4%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. Its rival Boxlight Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Boxlight Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares and 3.2% of Boxlight Corporation shares. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Boxlight Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats Boxlight Corporation.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.