Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) Comparing side by side

Since Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 199.74 N/A -1.19 0.00 Ability Inc. 1 9.40 N/A -3.67 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ability Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Ability Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ability Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Ability Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.4% and 7% respectively. 12.9% are Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Ability Inc. has 33.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. has 17.1% stronger performance while Ability Inc. has -58.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats Ability Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.