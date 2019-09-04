Akorn Inc. (AKRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

As Drugs – Generic companies, Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn Inc. 4 0.54 N/A -3.65 0.00 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akorn Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akorn Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akorn Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.99% and an $4 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akorn Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 6.67% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Akorn Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.94% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akorn Inc. 0.81% -28.19% 34.78% -8.6% -79.68% 9.73% OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.84% -8.97% -21.8% 6.39% 61.9% 67.88%

For the past year Akorn Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.