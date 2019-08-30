Akorn Inc. (AKRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Both Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn Inc. 4 0.55 N/A -3.65 0.00 Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.49 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akorn Inc. and Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Akorn Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akorn Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Assertio Therapeutics Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Akorn Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akorn Inc. and Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.33 is Akorn Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 84.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Akorn Inc. shares and 93.2% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Akorn Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Assertio Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akorn Inc. 0.81% -28.19% 34.78% -8.6% -79.68% 9.73% Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 8.2% -0.87% -21.15% -21.87% -60.48% -4.99%

For the past year Akorn Inc. has 9.73% stronger performance while Assertio Therapeutics Inc. has -4.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Akorn Inc. beats Assertio Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.