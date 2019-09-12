Akorn (Call) (AKRX) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased Its Position by $1.20 Million; Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake Has Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 77.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 4,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 9,804 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $849,000, up from 5,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 815,331 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Akorn Inc. (Call) (AKRX) by 374.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 239,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 303,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 63,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Akorn Inc. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.665. About 2.58M shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. — AKRX; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS BELIEVES THAT LAWSUIT IS WITHOUT FOUNDATION, BECAUSE AKORN FAILED TO FULFILL SEVERAL CLOSING CONDITIONS; 21/05/2018 – AKORN SHOULDN’T HAVE USED CRAVATH LAWYERS TO HANDLE PROBE; 26/03/2018 – Akorn settles U.S. lawsuit stemming from financial restatement; 09/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers — AKRX; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AKORN, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS AMONG OTHERS, FRESENIUS’ INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION FOUND MATERIAL BREACHES OF FDA; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS DOES NOT WANT TO SPECULATE ABOUT DURATION OF LAW SUITS, BUT EXPECTS TO RESOLVE AKORN ISSUE IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – Alexander Gebauer Joins Executive Board of OMEICOS Therapeutics and Named CEO and Chairman of OMEICOS Ophthalmics; 21/03/2018 – AKORN, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Akorn, Inc

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class C by 2,403 shares to 10,683 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,905 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 5,796 shares to 86,203 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,036 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Com owns 8,016 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. City reported 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 1.17 million were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 3,995 shares. Spc Fincl Incorporated invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 1.04 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 0.2% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 29,003 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 17,645 shares. Advisor Lc reported 8,217 shares. Savant Ltd Liability has 31,547 shares. Peak Asset Lc stated it has 21,668 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

