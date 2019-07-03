Akorn (AKRX) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Stake by $2.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Himax Technologies (Put) (HIMX) Holder Oz Management LP Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 67.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 792,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,072 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.90M market cap company. It closed at $5.18 lastly. It is down 69.54% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 27/04/2018 – FTC SENT FRESENIUS/AKORN DRAFT DECISION/ORDER ON APRIL 20: SUIT; 23/04/2018 – AKORN INC – INVESTIGATION IS NOT A CONDITION TO DEAL CLOSING AND ONLY REMAINING CONDITION IS APPROVAL FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 21/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SAYS AKORN MISSUING PRIVILEGE TO SHIELD FILES; 22/04/2018 – Akorn: Previously Disclosed Ongoing Investigation Hasn’t Found Any Facts That Would Result in Material Adverse Effect on Akorn’s Business; 15/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Gkb Ophthalmics Ltd. – Board Meeting To Be Held On 30.05.2018; 09/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. (AKRX); 27/04/2018 – AKORN SAYS BUYER USED PRETEXT TO RENEGE ON $4.3 BILIION OFFER; 26/03/2018 – SEC: AKORN, EX-CFO AGREE TO SETTLE ACCTG CONTROL VIOLATIONS; 02/05/2018 – AKORN ACCUSED OF SUBMITTING PHONY DATA TO FDA ON ANTIBOTIC DRUG; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Akorn May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22 Mos

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Put) (HIMX) by 85.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp analyzed 641,500 shares as the company's stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 747,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 641,642 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 2.27 million shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $55.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 30.90 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 2.27 million shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $55.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 30.90 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (Call) (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 129,800 shares to 144,200 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (Call) (PST) by 123,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).