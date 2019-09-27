Akorn (AKRX) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Position by $1.04 Million; As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Lowered Its Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 26,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 330,604 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.15 million, down from 357,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 2.30M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO SEEK PROTECTIONS FROM QUALCOMM FOR LOCAL FIRMS; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 11/03/2018 – William Pesek: Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 72.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 208,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The hedge fund held 78,858 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406,000, down from 287,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.63M market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.945. About 755,240 shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 27/04/2018 – AKORN SAID FILING OF DRAFT ORDER OF LAST STEPS IN FTC REVIEW; 21/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SAYS AKORN MISSUING PRIVILEGE TO SHIELD FILES; 26/03/2018 – SEC SAYS AKORN INC AND ITS FORMER CFO AND CONTROLLER AGREE TO SETTLE TO REPORTING AND ACCOUNTING CONTROL VIOLATIONS; 22/04/2018 – Akorn Issues Response to Fresenius Kabi’s Announcement It Is Seeking to Terminate the Merger Agreement; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS DOES NOT WANT TO SPECULATE ABOUT DURATION OF LAW SUITS, BUT EXPECTS TO RESOLVE AKORN ISSUE IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – SEC: AKORN, EX-CFO AGREE TO SETTLE ACCTG CONTROL VIOLATIONS; 21/05/2018 – AKORN SHOULDN’T HAVE USED CRAVATH LAWYERS TO HANDLE PROBE; 18/05/2018 – Fresenius CEO defends cancelled Akorn deal; 09/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers – AKRX; 23/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA: AKORN, INC. SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT AFTER ITS TERMINATION BY FRESENIUS

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,115 shares to 3,454 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 45,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 3,430 shares to 7,179 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 5,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap (VO).

