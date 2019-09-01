Akorn (AKRX) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased Its Position by $321,771; Wex (WEX) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Decreased Its Position by $7.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 107,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 356,473 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 463,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 675,529 shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 21/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CRITICIZES AKORN OVER DATA-INTERGRITY INVESTIGATION; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. – AKRX; 11/05/2018 – @jdubb_620 @jonnajarian $AKRX; 23/04/2018 – Akorn, Inc. Sues Fresenius For Consummation Of Merger Agreement After Its Termination By Fresenius; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Akorn,; 09/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers — AKRX; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS BELIEVES THAT LAWSUIT IS WITHOUT FOUNDATION, BECAUSE AKORN FAILED TO FULFILL SEVERAL CLOSING CONDITIONS; 27/04/2018 – AKORN SAID FILING OF DRAFT ORDER OF LAST STEPS IN FTC REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Akorn Asks Delaware Court to Require Fresenius Kabi to Fulfill Its Obligations under Merger Agreement; 26/03/2018 – SEC – AKORN INC, FORMER CFO & CONTROLLER AGREED TO SETTLE THE CHARGES WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING THE COMMISSION’S ALLEGATIONS

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 177,993 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Akorn Comments on Favorable Court Order Nasdaq:AKRX – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 7, 2019 : SNAP, SQQQ, O, OSMT, AKRX, QQQ, PMT, AMD, TVIX, NOK, MNK, IAG – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Akorn Provides Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Results and Full Year Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Akorn to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Akorn (AKRX) Management Meetings Imply 2020 Expectations Are an Easy Hurdle – RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 72,936 shares to 86,500 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 16,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.