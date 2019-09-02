Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.79 N/A -0.85 0.00 Endologix Inc. 7 0.67 N/A -8.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akers Biosciences Inc. and Endologix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6% Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.87 beta indicates that Akers Biosciences Inc. is 187.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Endologix Inc. has a 0.37 beta and it is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akers Biosciences Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Endologix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Akers Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Endologix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akers Biosciences Inc. and Endologix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endologix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Endologix Inc.’s potential upside is 49.25% and its consensus price target is $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akers Biosciences Inc. and Endologix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 82.4%. 0.3% are Akers Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Endologix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Endologix Inc.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.