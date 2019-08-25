Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER)’s Financial Results Comparing With DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 3.01 N/A -0.85 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 52 2.94 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akers Biosciences Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Volatility & Risk

Akers Biosciences Inc. is 187.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.87. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akers Biosciences Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 2.1 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akers Biosciences Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 average target price and a 0.64% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akers Biosciences Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 94.8%. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.