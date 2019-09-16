Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Comparing side by side

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 3.42 N/A -0.85 0.00 NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Akers Biosciences Inc. and NeuroMetrix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akers Biosciences Inc. and NeuroMetrix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6% NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4%

Volatility & Risk

Akers Biosciences Inc. is 187.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.87. In other hand, NeuroMetrix Inc. has beta of 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akers Biosciences Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, NeuroMetrix Inc. has 1.8 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akers Biosciences Inc. and NeuroMetrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 10.5% respectively. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 3.63% are NeuroMetrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors NeuroMetrix Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.