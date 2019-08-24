Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Akers Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Akers Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.20% -105.60% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Akers Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Akers Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

The potential upside of the peers is 36.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Akers Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. has -62.83% weaker performance while Akers Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Akers Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Akers Biosciences Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Akers Biosciences Inc. is 187.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.87. Competitively, Akers Biosciences Inc.’s peers are 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Akers Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Akers Biosciences Inc.’s rivals beat Akers Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.