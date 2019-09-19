Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akers Biosciences Inc. has 8.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Akers Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Akers Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.20% -105.60% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Akers Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Akers Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.21 2.26 2.65

The peers have a potential upside of 53.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Akers Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. has -62.83% weaker performance while Akers Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akers Biosciences Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Akers Biosciences Inc.’s peers have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Akers Biosciences Inc. is 187.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.87. Competitively, Akers Biosciences Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Akers Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Akers Biosciences Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.