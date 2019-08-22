Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 15.26 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

29.4 and 29.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83

Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.38 consensus price target and a 2.62% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.