Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

We will be comparing the differences between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 385.53 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and has 27.9 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prothena Corporation plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 92.7%. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.