Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

We will be comparing the differences between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|385.53
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Liquidity
Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and has 27.9 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prothena Corporation plc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 92.7%. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.