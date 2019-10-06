Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Both Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 11.54M -5.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 37,188,687.21% 0% 0% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,556,304,787.59% 133.4% -31.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.