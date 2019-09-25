Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.