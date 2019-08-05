Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

We are contrasting Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 51.6% respectively. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.