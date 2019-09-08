Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

29.4 and 29.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 86.1% respectively. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 2.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.