Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We are contrasting Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|65.28
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0.69% respectively. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
