Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We are contrasting Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 65.28 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0.69% respectively. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.