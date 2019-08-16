Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 226.74 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 while its Quick Ratio is 29.4. On the competitive side is, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 114.22% and its average target price is $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.