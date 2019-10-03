Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 10.26M -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,723,634.85% 0% 0% Biofrontera AG 73,076,923.08% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Insiders held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Biofrontera AG

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.