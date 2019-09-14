Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
29.4 and 29.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 2.8% respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
