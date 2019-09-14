Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

29.4 and 29.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 2.8% respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.