Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

We are comparing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 18.81 N/A -2.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 0.7%. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.