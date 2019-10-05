Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) Reaches $19.73 After 5.00% Down Move; Aemetis (AMTX) Sellers Increased By 2.21% Their Shorts

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) had an increase of 2.21% in short interest. AMTX’s SI was 106,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.21% from 104,000 shares previously. With 549,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s short sellers to cover AMTX’s short positions. The SI to Aemetis Inc’s float is 0.74%. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 61,743 shares traded. Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has declined 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTX News: 10/05/2018 – AEMETIS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51; 29/03/2018 – AEMETIS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Aemetis to Review First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aemetis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTX); 05/04/2018 – Aemetis Presenting at Marcum Group MicroCap Conference Apr 9; 25/04/2018 – Upgraded Aemetis Plant in India Completes Biodiesel Production Using Lower Cost, High FFA Waste Feedstock; 12/04/2018 – Aemetis Glycerin Production Unit Producing Above Nameplate Capacity; 28/03/2018 Aemetis Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

The stock of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.92% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 52,128 shares traded. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $605.21M company. It was reported on Oct, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $18.74 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AKRO worth $30.26 million less.

More notable recent Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aemetis India Plant Sets Production Record by Delivering 20 Million Liters of Biodiesel in 2019 to State-owned Oil Companies – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Aemetis to Review First Quarter Results on May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Aemetis, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMTX) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aemetis to Review Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aemetis, Inc. Common Stock (AMTX) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals firm in North America and India. The company has market cap of $20.23 million. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California.

Analysts await Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) to report earnings on November, 11. After $-2.21 actual EPS reported by Akero Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Akero Therapeutics Readies $75 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company has market cap of $605.21 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018.