Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) Reaches $19.00 After 3.00% Down Move; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Bank of America (BAC) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 11.40% above currents $30 stock price. Bank of America had 14 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Friday, September 6. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. See Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) latest ratings:

The stock of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 176,637 shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $542.55 million company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $18.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AKRO worth $16.28M less.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company has market cap of $542.55 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018.

Analysts await Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) to report earnings on November, 11. After $-2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Akero Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.54% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 65.22M shares traded or 19.63% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gabelli And Investment Advisers reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hudson Bay Cap Lp accumulated 0.2% or 300,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 1.70 million shares stake. Private Ocean Limited reported 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 149,412 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Flippin Bruce Porter reported 187,745 shares. Moreover, Skytop Mngmt Llc has 3.99% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 161,663 shares. Asset has invested 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tdam Usa invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 18.28M shares. 51.57M are held by Morgan Stanley.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $279.25 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.