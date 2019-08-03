Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 55.04% and its average target price is $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 34%. Insiders held roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.