Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.