Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparing side by side

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.99 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 143.49% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 79.9%. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.