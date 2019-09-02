Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparing side by side

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|28.99
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 143.49% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 79.9%. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
