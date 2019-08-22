Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Table 2 represents Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.