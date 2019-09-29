Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Comparing side by side

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00 NuCana plc 8 0.00 12.88M -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akero Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akero Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,314,921.68% 0% 0% NuCana plc 152,787,663.11% 0% 0%

Liquidity

29.4 and 29.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival NuCana plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NuCana plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Akero Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, NuCana plc’s potential upside is 175.86% and its average price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 38.7% of NuCana plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.