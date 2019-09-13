Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparing side by side

Both Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 42.83 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 2.6% respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited.