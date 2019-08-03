Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 139.13% and its average target price is $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.8%. Competitively, 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats MediciNova Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.