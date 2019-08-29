Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akero Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 29.4. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IVERIC bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc.