Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Akero Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Akero Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.